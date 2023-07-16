Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.94

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $15.40. Prada shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 2,982 shares traded.

Prada Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.1516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Prada’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.