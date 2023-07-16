Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at C$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of C$9.22 and a 1 year high of C$9.83.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

