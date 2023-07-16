Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 583.6% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.62. Powerlong Real Estate has a 52 week low of 0.62 and a 52 week high of 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

