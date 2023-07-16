PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 18.6% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $254,211.30 and $64.54 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00310690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018926 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,387 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

