Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $97,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

