Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Potbelly Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Potbelly
Institutional Trading of Potbelly
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $97,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Potbelly
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.