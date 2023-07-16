Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $5.40 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00017808 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $110.70 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,334,642,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,205,164,101 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

