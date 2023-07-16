Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,730,330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 156,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $990.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.89%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

