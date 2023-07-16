Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.