Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

PBSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Pharma-Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

