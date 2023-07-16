PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-$7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.