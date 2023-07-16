Penobscot Wealth Management Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $255.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

