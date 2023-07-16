Penobscot Wealth Management Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

