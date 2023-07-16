Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

