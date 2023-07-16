PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,989 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

