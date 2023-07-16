Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $120.86. 2,405,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,905. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

