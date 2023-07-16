Pax Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $724,163.32 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $561.11 million and $724,163.32 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006290 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,309 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

