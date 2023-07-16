Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2025 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PH opened at $396.20 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.