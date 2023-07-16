Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 765 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

