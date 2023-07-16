Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

BATS CALF opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

