Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCN stock remained flat at $23.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

