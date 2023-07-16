Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $306,495. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

