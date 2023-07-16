Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.69.

OC stock opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $134.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

