Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

