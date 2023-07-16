Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Frichtl bought 25,700 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 3,749,512 shares in the company, valued at $21,897,150.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $426,000.

NYSE OUST opened at $6.08 on Friday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

