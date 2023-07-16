Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DNNGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $39.63.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.