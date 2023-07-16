Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in June

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ORGJF remained flat at C$18.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,470 shares. Organo has a 12 month low of C$75.25 and a 12 month high of C$75.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.57.

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

