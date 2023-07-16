Ordinals (ORDI) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $153.32 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00024180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.2015573 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $42,809,489.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

