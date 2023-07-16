Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $651,356.82

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and approximately $651,356.82 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

