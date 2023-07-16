Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY stock remained flat at $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.