Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

