OpenBlox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,848.27 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $6,848.27 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

