OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

