OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLIT remained flat at $10.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLIT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,258,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,706,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

