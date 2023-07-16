Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 646.3% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.46. 34,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

