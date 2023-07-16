Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPINL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,619. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%.

