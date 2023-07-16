NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,012 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after acquiring an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $216.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

