NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,434.77 or 1.00019921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002216 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

