Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 522.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

NUWE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. Equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

Nuwellis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

