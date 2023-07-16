Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

JHAA remained flat at $9.37 during trading on Friday. 17,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,091. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

