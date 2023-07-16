Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 206,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 7.47%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.