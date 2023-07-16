Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 206,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 7.47%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Separately, Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

