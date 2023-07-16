Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $234.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

