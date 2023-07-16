Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBTC remained flat at $11.08 on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $11.88.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

