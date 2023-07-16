NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 4,740.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

NN Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.7848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NN Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

