Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 43,333 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,333 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $54,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $45.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.