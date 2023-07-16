Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 339,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

