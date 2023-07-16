Ninety One UK Ltd Has $47.23 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,514 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of Adient worth $47,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 488.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Adient by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 679,595 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Adient Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.08 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.