Ninety One UK Ltd Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,403 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average is $318.14. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.33 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

