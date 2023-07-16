Ninety One UK Ltd Has $17.53 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,080 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

