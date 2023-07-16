NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,856 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

