Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lessened by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.